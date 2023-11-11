Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SVV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Savers Value Village stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Savers Value Village’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 17.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 133,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

