Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

