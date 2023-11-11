Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2,571.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned 0.93% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $130,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.03. 1,008,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

