Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,206,000 after acquiring an additional 128,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,147,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. 2,523,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,090. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

