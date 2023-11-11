Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6,349.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. 448,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

