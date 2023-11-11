Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

