Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

