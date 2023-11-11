Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,404 shares during the quarter. Security National Financial makes up about 3.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.16% of Security National Financial worth $26,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,760. The firm has a market cap of $169.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

