Sepio Capital LP Has $487,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Copart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

