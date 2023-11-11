Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,111 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after buying an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

