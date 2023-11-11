Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 752 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.85 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

