Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,009 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 54.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

