Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.22.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $319.74 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day moving average is $306.07. The company has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

