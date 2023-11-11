Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 342 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $469.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $469.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

