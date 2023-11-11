Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after buying an additional 171,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $793,008,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $202.03 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.80 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average of $198.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

