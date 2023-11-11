Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

