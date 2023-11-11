Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,520,000 after buying an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,436,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,842,000 after buying an additional 104,903 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

