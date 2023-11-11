Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,402,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.07 and a 200-day moving average of $212.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

