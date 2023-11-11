Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $447.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.25 and a 200-day moving average of $403.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

