Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 319,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,342,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $99.86 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

