Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

