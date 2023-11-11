Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 843,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

