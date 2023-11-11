ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $22,379.04 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.64, for a total transaction of $22,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total transaction of $661,505.90.

On Friday, August 11th, Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total transaction of $347,535.87.

Shares of NOW opened at $634.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $572.65 and a 200 day moving average of $550.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $636.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

