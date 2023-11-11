Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $33.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,374.39. The stock had a trading volume of 258,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,373. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,296.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,260.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

