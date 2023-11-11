Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.65. 361,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.