Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,393 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,222,000 after purchasing an additional 275,489 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

