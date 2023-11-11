Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

PXD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.03 and its 200-day moving average is $222.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $262.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

