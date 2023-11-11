Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded up $7.25 on Friday, hitting $268.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,536. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.17 and its 200 day moving average is $250.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

