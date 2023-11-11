Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

BABA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. 9,797,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

