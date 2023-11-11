Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Getty Realty by 145.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,892 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Getty Realty by 10.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. 323,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

About Getty Realty

