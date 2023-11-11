Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $147.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

