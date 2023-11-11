Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $230,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,883. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $291.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.