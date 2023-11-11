Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,368,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,613. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.