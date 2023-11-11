Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.64. 23,758,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,583,576. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

