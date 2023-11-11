Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $115.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

