Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

