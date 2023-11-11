Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

