Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

GPC stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $136.16. 735,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,333. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

