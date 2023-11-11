Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. 7,340,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

