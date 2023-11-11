Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $19.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.61. The stock has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $598.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

