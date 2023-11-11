Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,954. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

