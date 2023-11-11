Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 268.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,014 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,548. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $411.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $412.41.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

