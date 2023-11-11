Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

