Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $209.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.