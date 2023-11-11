Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $27.02 on Friday, reaching $661.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,552. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $606.48 and its 200 day moving average is $661.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

