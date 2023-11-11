Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.94. 830,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,730. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.39 and a fifty-two week high of $231.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

