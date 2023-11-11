Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 857,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,022. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

