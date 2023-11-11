Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $60.49. 3,183,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,487. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

