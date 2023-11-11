Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 9,685,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,141. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

