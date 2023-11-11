Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $38.29. 4,292,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,992,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

